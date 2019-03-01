HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing charges after a shooting earlier this week in Holyoke.
Holyoke Police Lt. Jim Albert said that late Wednesday night, officers were called to a shooting on Gates Street.
Officers arrived and found a woman suffering from gunshot wound to her arm and first aid was provided for the non-life threatening injury.
An investigation led to a warrant being issued for 30-year-old Joshua Kogut of Chicopee.
Albert added that around 2 p.m. Friday, Kogut was arrested the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Unit at Hampden County Superior Court.
Kogut is facing several charges including attempted murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, wanton destruction of property over $1,200, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Holyoke District Court.
