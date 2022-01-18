CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting on Arcade Street over the weekend, the Hampden District Attorney's Office confirms.
The gunshot victim has been identified as 53-year-old, John Martin from Chicopee.
The DA's Office also confirming the identity of the suspect charged in this case.
He's been identified as 25-year-old, Nicholas Moriarty and we're told he was arraigned Tuesday morning in Chicopee District Court on a Murder charge.
In a release sent to Western Mass News, Hampden District Attorney's Office representative, James Leydon reports Moriarty is being held without the right to bail.
On Saturday, January 15th officers with the Chicopee Police Department were called to 21 Arcade St. for a report of a gunshot victim.
According to the DA's Office, when police arrived on scene they located a "known" and armed suspect outside the residence.
"Officers were able to communicate with the suspect, and convince him to disarm and surrender. He was taken into custody without further incident," noted Leydon.
We're told police were then able to enter the residence, where they discovered Martin who had been "fatally shot."
Moriarty is scheduled to be back in court on February 18th.
The homicide investigation is being conducted by the Hampden District Attorney's Office, the Chicopee Police Department, and the Massachusetts State Police.
