ENFIELD (WFSB/WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man was killed early Friday morning following a crash on I-91 in Enfield.
According to Connecticut State Police, 60-year-old Fernando Lebron of Chicopee was killed after a car driven by 24-year-old Dominic Grassetti of Feeding Hills crashed into the rear of his car.
Police said while the crash was being investigated, Grassetti allegedly displayed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor or drug. Bail was set at $150,000 cash or surety and arraignment is scheduled for Friday in Hartford.
The case remains under investigation.
Any witness to the collision is asked to contact Conn. State Trooper First Class John Wilson at (860) 534-1098 or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov. In addition, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and you were driving through the area at the time of the crash, you are also asked to contact Wilson.
