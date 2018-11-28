SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing several charges after allegedly robbing a Springfield store early Wednesday morning.
Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers responded to a Boston Road convenience store for an armed robbery around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect - identified by police as 29-year-old Michael Thibodeau of Chicopee - allegedly threatened the clerk by indicating that he would go to his car, get a gun, and kill the clerk.
Walsh added that Thibodeau then fled with an undisclosed amount of money and some cigarettes after causing some damage to the store. He was pulled over a short time later near State and Willard Streets.
"Mr. Thibodeau was driving a car reported stolen out of Chicopee and had a suspended license. The stolen items were recovered and no gun was located," Walsh explained.
Thibodeau was arrested and charged with armed robbery, receiving stolen a stolen motor vehicle, threatening to commit a crime, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.