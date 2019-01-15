HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is facing charges after being pulled over for texting while driving.
Mass. State Police said that a trooper was on-patrol on Ingleside Street in Holyoke around 4:30 p.m. Monday when he saw a vehicle stopped at a traffic light and the driver texting on his phone.
The trooper pulled the car over near Northampton Street and Whiting Farms Road and found that the driver, 23-year-old Joseph Goguen of Chicopee, allegedly had a suspended license and an active warrant for operating after suspension.
Goguen was placed under arrest on charges including sending or reading an electronic message, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license (second offense), a warrant, and not being in possession of a license. He was held on bail pending arraignment in Holyoke District Court.
