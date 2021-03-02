Police Lights Generic 112319

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details regarding the Chicopee man who died after being punched in Las Vegas.

Western Mass News has learned that Thomas Driscoll was a retired Connecticut state trooper.

The 57 year old was seen on-camera walking with a woman down the strip.  They were crossing a bridge when they were approached by the suspect, 33-year-old Brandon Leath.

Leath allegedly began shouting and following them.  He then approached Driscoll and they fought.  Leath allegedly punched him so hard that he fell and was knocked unconscious before being pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Brandon Leath, 33. (LVMPD)

Leath fled the scene, but was caught shortly after.

Official charges have not yet been announced.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.

