CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is pleading with his community in hopes that someone is willing to save his life by donating their kidney.
Richard Corriveau is a certified nursing assistant. His career is focused on taking care of people.
"I like working with people. I go to people's homes. I take care of them, I wash them, I do all the basic things. I shop, I cook,” Corriveau explained.
Now, Corriveau needs someone to show him care. For the past 10 years, his kidneys have been failing him.
"They are just weakening as time goes on,” Corriveau added.
His doctor told him his kidneys are currently at 12 to 14 percent function. He's been on the transplant waiting list for about three years, but Corriveau told Western Mass News he'll soon need to go on dialysis.
"Dialysis starts at about eight or seven, so I can see them going downhill,” Corriveau noted.
His doctor said that will only make his condition worse. That's why he has a launched a campaign - a campaign to save his life. Corriveau is looking for a live kidney donor. He's paid for Facebook ads and is getting the word out across social media groups.
Corriveau said he has one wish. “I want to live and I want to live the quality of life I had before,” he said.
He also said if he does get his kidney transplant, Corriveau will dedicate his life to helping others going through the same health crisis as him.
If you would like to learn more about Corriveau's case or about donating a kidney, you can CLICK HERE for more information.
