SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday to his role in a cocaine conspiracy.
Carlos Mares Jr., 40, is accused of conspiring with another man to distribute drugs in 2015 and 2016.
Officials said Mares Jr. got cocaine from sources in Mexico and arranged for it to be taken to Springfield.
He purchased more than 400 grams from his alleged partner, who is also facing charges.
Mares Jr. has prior drug convictions and faces up to 30 years behind bars.
Sentenced is scheduled for November.
