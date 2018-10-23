A Chicopee man will serving time in prison after pleading guilty to a 2017 crash.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 55-year-old Darryl Whitaker pleaded guilty Tuesday on two counts of wanton destruction of property, one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and one count of reckless assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon.
The charges stemmed from a incident on July 12, 2017 where Whitaker caused a crash along I-91 north.
Whitaker reportedly fled from troopers at speeds near 100 miles per hour after State Police tried to stop him on motor vehicle violations and prior warrants.
A tire deflation device was deployed near the Oxbow, which Whitaker hit and then he continued to flee until he hit a pickup truck, injuring that driver.
Whitaker also crashed into a construction sign, which was thrown into the air and hit a trooper's windshield.
Carey noted that troopers were able to pull Whitaker, who was unconscious, from his burning car, likely saving his life.
"The Massachusetts State Police are to be commended for yet another example of heroism and professionalism in the line of duty...Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured or killed by the defendant’s exceptionally reckless conduct," said First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne in a statement.
Following a joint recommendation from prosecutors and the defense, Whitaker was sentenced to three years in state prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.