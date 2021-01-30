CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the temperatures expected to stay dangerously cold through the night, a local Chicopee resident provided resources for anyone who may need a place to stay warm.
“This weather is inhumane,” Inspired by Unity founder Jeremey Rodriguez said.
It's been a bitterly cold week in western Mass.
That's why one Chicopee resident has raised funds and paid for hotel stays for anyone who may be seeking shelter.
“Can you just imagine you being somewhere warm, inside your home, you being comfortable, you having somewhere safe, and somebody is dying physically dying because of the weather?” Rodriguez asked.
Rodriquez is the creator and owner of the clothing line “Inspired by Unity.” His brand focused on spreading love and positivity.
“Letting people know that they are cared for regardless of how hard life has hit them,” Rodriguez explained.
Rodriquez said he started by selling items from the back of his trunk and was eventually able to open a store in Holyoke.
And a portion of his earnings goes toward his philanthropy work.
“The blessings you get in life is about paying it forward, and that's what we’re about here. It's about unity,” Rodriguez said.
With money put aside and donations from the community, Rodriguez has been able to help 16 individuals stay at the Quality Inn until the temperatures improve.
“They’re now going to be safe for the weekend; they’re going to be fed for the weekend,” Rodriguez said.
And Rodriguez said he started this cause back in 2014 by helping just one or two people.
“And it started by just bringing blankets, bringing little goodie bags, and then as more people contributed, we were able to do more and more things,”
While he has paid for the group to stay there until Monday, Rodriquez said the mission does not stop there.
“I’m going to work with them, I'm just going to try to get that mindset shifted. I do one on ones,” Rodriguez said. “This is your moment to redirect your life. We don't want this to be in vain where you just get comfortable. I want you guys to know you have a safety zone where you can truly think about your life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.