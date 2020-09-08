CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Springfield for being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, including a machine gun, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.
Hector Gomez, 33, was sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to the statement.
In February, Gomez pleaded guilty to being a felon in firearms and ammunition and to possession of an unregistered firearm and was also sentenced to an additional consecutive sentence of 20 months for violating the terms of his supervised release, the statement said.
On May 18, 2019 in Chicopee, Gomez was in possession of a Bushmaster .223 caliber rifle, an Arsenal 7.62 mm rifle, 14 rounds of 9 mm ammunition, 28 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and 60 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, according to the statement. Gomez is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior conviction punishable by at least one year incarceration, according to the statement.
At the time he possessed the firearms and ammunition, Gomez was on supervised release for a 2015 conviction in federal court for distributing and possessing with intent to distribute heroin, according to the statement.
