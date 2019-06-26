CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee family is speaking out after they say a teen stole a bike from their property in broad daylight.
That theft was all caught on camera.
Victor Alvaradero has lived at his home on Chicopee Street for several years.
He tells Western Mass News that it's sad to see the neighborhood change, and not for the better.
The video, recorded on Monday shortly after 4:00, shows a boy standing around, scoping the area.
Minutes later, he opens the gate, runs onto the property, and leaves seconds later.
Not on foot, but with a bike he just stole.
"It's a peaceful area, but, as long as you have the bad kids around, bad things are going to happen," Chicopee resident Victor Alvaradero tells us.
Victor Alvaradero tells Western Mass News his two grandkids were playing in the backyard when they went to the front of the house and saw the boy running off with the bike.
"I feel violated. You work for your stuff and you have another person just come and ruin it. It's a big violation of someone's private property," says Alvaradero.
Alvaradero says, given changes in the neighborhood in recent years, he had no option but to add surveillance cameras to his home.
He feels he had to do this to protect his family and property.
"We almost had break-ins in the back with the cars. We're getting different types of teens we've never seen before in this area. It looks like they're checking out the whole area and, right now, we feel unsafe," says Alvaradero.
As for the teen who stole the bike, Alvaradero says he hopes he comes forward and returns it to his grandson.
"I just want him to man up. Just return the bike or something. If he doesn't want to give us the bike, return it to the police station and we'll pick it up there. Just be a man," added Alvaradero.
The family decided not to file a police report.
They say they just wanted everyone to know what's going on in the neighborhood and to keep an eye out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.