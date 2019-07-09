CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee man is under investigation for thefts at several Home Depot stores in western Mass., police report.
29-year-old, Jack Jordan was arrested by police Monday for allegedly stealing power tools from Home Depot in Chicopee.
When police learned about the theft, they went to the parking lot at Home Depot on Memorial Drive.
At the time they saw a blue motor vehicle leaving the lot. This was the vehicle, police say, that Jordan and a second suspect were in.
So they followed and pulled the vehicle over by the Mass Pike on Memorial Drive.
"At that point, the passenger door of the suspect vehicle opened and the party, ignoring commands to stay in the car, fled. He ran, carrying 2 large tool boxes," says Officer Mike Wilk.
The second suspect also fled from the vehicle.
Officers pursued Jordan and were able to catch up with him as he tried to run through a fence.
"As they tried to subdue him, he continued to resist and fight, ignoring commands to stop. Ofc Collier withdrew his TASER and performed a drive-stun to stop the suspect from resisting and fighting. He continued to resist. He again performed a drive stun, and he immediately complied and was handcuffed," explains Wilk.
He says the other suspect who fled was not caught.
Jordan, who was also wanted for a July 2nd shoplifting as well, is now under investigation for similar crimes at other Home Depot locations in West Springfield and Wilbraham.
At this time he faces 2 Counts of Shoplifting 2nd Offense, and 2 Counts of Resisting Arrest.
Jordan was booked at the Chicopee Police Department on the charges and held on $1,040 bail.
Wilk says the value of the tools from the incident Monday, was over $1,200.
Detectives are continuing their investigation into the second suspect.
