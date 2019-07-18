Chicopee man wearing tracking device arrested after taking off with stolen pocketbook.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Chicopee man is behind bars after, police say, he assaulted his significant other and then took off with her purse.
According to Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, three officers were called to the intersection of Elm and Hampden Streets around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, for a report of a purse snatching and assault of a female victim.
When officers arrived on scene, they located a woman who was bleeding and visibly shook.
The woman was able to provide police with a description and the identity of the suspect.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that the suspect, later identified as 33-year-old Brynn Paquette of Chicopee, was on probation and was required to wear a GPS tracking device.
Holyoke Police were able to track Paquette with the assistance of the Probation Department.
Paquette was located on Cabot Street in Holyoke and was walking towards Chicopee.
Lt. Albert noted that, after Paquette had fled the scene, he had changed his clothes and was now wearing a hat to cover his face.
Holyoke Police immediately placed Paquette under arrest.
Lt. Albert added that police had found the stolen pocketbook in an alleyway, but the money and other items were not inside and the contents of the pocketbook have not yet been located.
Paquette was charged with assault and battery of a domestic, larceny under $1,200, and a probation warrant.
He was arraigned in Holyoke District Court the next day and Paquette's next court date has not yet been released.
