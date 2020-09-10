CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Discarded hypodermic needles have been found in communities around western Massachusetts.
One local man is going around on his own and is picking up the needles in an effort to keep everyone safe.
“Searching the waterways of Chicopee, Holyoke, and Springfield, I’ve found quite a few needles,” said Rich Jones of Chicopee.
Just in the last month, Jones has collected about 160 used hypodermic needles found discarded in communities across western Massachusetts.
Jones told Western Mass News that he returns to the same parks and streets routinely and finds needles regularly.
A member of the non-profit organization, Make MA Fishing Spots Great Again, Jones has extended his mission to keep fishing and swimming spots clean to include parks and neighborhoods.
“This group is not about any controversy having to do with addicts, homelessness, or anything else. This is all about awareness, keeping our children safe and our environment clean, so that everybody can enjoy it. This group can't stop and won’t stop,” Jones added.
Jones told us just today, he found 20 needles at the Springdale Park in Holyoke.
“I find the needles and sift through the brush with a stick and with my needle resistant gloves and just pick up needles. A lot of them are buried under leaves that have been there for years and a lot of them are fresh that have been used in the last two weeks,” Jones added.
After collecting the needles, Jones hands them over to Tapestry, which offers health services in the community.
Amy Davis with Tapestry in Springfield told Western
“It's a hotline people can call 24/7. Leave a message where the syringes are located. A Tapestry member will be out to collect the syringes within 24 to 36 hours,” Davis explained.
Syringes can also be dropped off at any Tapestry harm reduction location.
“…So anywhere we do syringe access prevention. We have a site in Holyoke, Greenfield, Northampton, Chicopee,” Davis added.
As a community member, Jones urges everyone to be aware of their surroundings.
“Not a lot of people know how many needles are actually out there or pay attention to the trash in the river,” Jones said.
