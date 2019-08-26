CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Two buckets with orange flags have popped up at a crosswalk in Chicopee.
The new safety measure was put into place after an elderly man was hit along Grattan Street by a private truck with a snow plow in November.
Joseph Huerta was across the street at the barber shop when a 72 year old man was hit last November.
Huerta has been a firefighter for more than 10 years and said that collision was one of the worst he's ever seen. That's when he decided he would take matters into his own hands to make this area safer
"I've seen a lot of bad calls, but that one stuck with me. It's in my hometown, I walk my kids through here every day, so I figured I wanted to do something to make this a little bit better," Huerta said.
So earlier this summer, Huera and his wife decided to run up to Home Depot, grab some supplies, and get to work.
"We just started this just a few weeks ago. We had drove through Easthampton, we had seen what they had done there, and my wife said, 'Hey, let's bring this out of our neighborhood.' So simple, but I think it's going to improve the safety here," Huerta explained.
With a few bright orange flags, sturdy sticks, and narrow white buckets, Huerta helped make the busy crosswalk across Grattan Street between Lucky Strike restaurant and Alden Credit Union a safer walk.
"It just makes you more visible and that's what we're looking for, especially with the Grattan Street traffic. People come a little fast when they're coming off the freeway over here, so we're looking for ways to prevent accidents," said Mike Lipinsky, general manager of Lucky Strike.
Huerta said after the positive response from both Lucky Strike and Alden Credit Union, he is already looking at other intersections where he can put the orange flags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.