CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local pot shop has just opened up the first drive-up window for pre-ordered cannabis in the state, giving some customers a more convenient experience with minimal contact.
“This just gives an avenue for some folks who maybe are a little less comfortable going in doors at this time, they may not be vaccinated,” said Thomas Winstanley from Theory Wellness.
Chicopee dispensary Theory Wellness is now offering a drive-thru service for medical marijuana patients in the area.
Theory Wellness told Western Mass News reimagining customers' shopping experience amid a pandemic took about a year to perfect and they just started offering this new service on Monday. However, Winstanley said right now, the drive-thru window this is only being offered to medical users.
“What we really want to make sure of is we're providing access to our medical patients who really brought us into this industry in the first place,” Winstanley added.
All the medical patients have to do is select the drive-thru option when ordering online and they never have to get out of their car to get what they need.
“I think that’s something, especially in the time of COVID and there are a lot of folks that are looking for that,” Winstanley explained.
He said his customers showed interest in the service in the past and as for the possibility of this feature being offered to recreational users in the future, Winstanely said it's not out of the question.
“I think it’s probably something we will do, but we really want to make sure that - this is a brand new process - we want to make sure people are understanding how it works…I think over time, we're going to see a little more of the bridging the barriers of accessibility in cannabis,” Winstanley noted.
