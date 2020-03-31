CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee's mayor, John L. Vieau has ordered, in accordance with Governor Charlie Baker's extension, all Chicopee businesses and organizations that are considered non-essential to keep their physical workplaces and facilities closed to workers, customers, and the public until May 4.
Mayor Vieau told Western Mass News that all municipal offices will continue to run on limited operations, with most employees working remotely.
The Chicopee Public Schools, Senior Center, and public libraries will stay closed until May 4, or longer if deemed necessary.
He also said that all essential employees will report to work and continue to practice social distancing guidelines provided by the CDC.
The Chicopee Public Schools will also continue to practice distance learning remotely. If parents have any further questions they can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.