CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chicopee Mayor John Vieau has announced he is seeking a second term in office.
In a statement released Wednesday morning, Vieau writes "It has been my honor to partner with Chicopee's citizens, our City Council, business owners and city department teams during my term as Mayor of Chicopee."
"I am so grateful for all of you and for this past term," he adds. "With this in mind, my dedication to my role has only increased and I am pleased to announce that I will be seeking re-election as your Mayor. I look forward to continuing to make Chicopee a great place to live, work and raise a family."
Mayor Vieau was sworn in to his first term in January of 2020 just months before the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
During his first term, Vieau provided over 60 grants to keep Chicopee businesses open, helped over 30 families stay in their homes through rental assistance and provided free COVID testing to Chicopee residents.
Other accomplishments include the repair of Szot Park playing fields and the opening of a new water park at Lincoln Grove.
Under Vieau's leadership, Chicopee received a new fire engine and new police equipment. The city also invested in the recruitment and training of new first responders.
"As I look back on the past year and a half, I think about what we were able to accomplish during this challenging period," said Vieau. "With last week's CDC announcement and COVID-19 restrictions lifting, I am excited to think about what we can accomplish moving forward."
