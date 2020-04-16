CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- The city of Chicopee is bracing for what the mayor fears could be a worse recession than 2008 following the coronavirus shutdown.
The mayor announced Thursday at a news conference that the city is on a spending freeze.
They’re trying to get help from both the state and federal government for relief.
They’re planning on cutting vacant positions that weren’t filled and reducing the budget.
The mayor said everything moving forward depends on how the economy bounces back to normal.
“There’s really no answer right now, we’re monitoring it. If it takes a really long time, if it takes until they’re talking all the way until 2022 before you see things getting back to normal -- and if it takes that long, then we’re gonna have to do some really sharpening of our pencil to try to figure out how to get through what will be a very difficult time financially for the city of Chicopee,” Mayor John L. Vieau said.
Western Mass News will continue to follow how the city of Chicopee plans to open back up and get the economy back to normal.
