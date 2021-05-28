CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A middle school student was hit by an SUV in Chicopee Friday afternoon while in a school crosswalk, police confirm.
We're told this happened outside Bellamy Middle School on Pendleton Avenue just before 2:15 p.m.
According to Detective Donna Liszka, this was right around the time when school was getting out.
Western Mass News has learned the driver stayed on scene.
Police say after the student was hit, Bellamy staff tended to her as she was sitting in the road.
"She was transported to a local hospital with what appears to be non-life threatening injuries," Detective Liszka told us.
She says they did issue the driver, a man, a citation and that a criminal complaint will be filed.
"So the driver will be summonsed to court," noted Liszka.
His identity is not being released at this time.
Both the Chicopee Police Department and an ambulance were called to the scene.
This is the second time this week a Chicopee student has been struck by a vehicle.
