CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee teenager who was reported missing was found safe in Springfield, according to police.
Over 1,000 people share our post on Facebook to help find 14-year-old Jasmine Marmolejos, who police say went missing Tuesday night.
Thankfully, she was found safe in Springfield, and returned home.
Western Mass News spoke to Jasmine's mom just hours before she was located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.