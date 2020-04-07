CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Easter is right around the corner and many families still plan on celebrating the holiday.
However, one local woman is making sure the Easter bunny makes an appearance in her community to help spread joy during this difficult time.
The Easter bunny is already making its way around the city of Chicopee and even though Easter is on Sunday, one local mom has decided to suit up and spread some happiness.
“I’m posting the pictures. We went out last night and trying to take pictures at the different schools, so the kids could see the bunny at their school, so parents can say look the Easter bunny is making its way to Chicopee,” said Chrissy Bernardi.
Bernardi said she wanted to spend her birthday on Friday driving around as the Easter bunny, visiting just a few families.
“Usually on my birthday, it’s the one time - as a mom - I get to go out and do something fun. This year is obviously different, so figured this is something exciting I could do and on top of that, I could make it a family-oriented project,” Bernardi said.
However, this idea quickly turned into something so much more.
Bernardi has had to create a Facebook group called ‘#bunnytime social distancing style’ just to keep track of all the families interested in seeing the Easter bunny.
“That is the best thing I could possibly get out of this is trying to make a tough situation we are all in together better,” Bernardi said.
With more than 100 people in the group, Bernardi now plans to drive around the city with Chicopee Police to spread some much needed ‘bunny joy’.
“I’ve started mapping out and I’m trying to use the schools as different pinpoint areas. We aren’t going to be able to hit every street in Chicopee,” Bernardi explained.
The mom of two told Western Mass News this is a great way to bring her family and other families together during the holiday.
“It’s nice that there are so many people that are excited to bring their kids on their front lawn or driveway and say hi and that makes my heart so happy,”
