A little Easter cheer made its way around western Massachusetts on Friday.

The coronavirus pandemic and social distancing has brought traditional Easter plans to a halt.

Chrissy Bernardi of Chicopee is spending her birthday today driving around as the Easter bunny, along with the police department, visiting local families to spread Easter joy.

Bernardi said it's a great way to bring families together during the holiday.

