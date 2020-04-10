CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A little Easter cheer made its way around western Massachusetts on Friday.
The coronavirus pandemic and social distancing has brought traditional Easter plans to a halt.
Chrissy Bernardi of Chicopee is spending her birthday today driving around as the Easter bunny, along with the police department, visiting local families to spread Easter joy.
Bernardi said it's a great way to bring families together during the holiday.
