SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield's newest officer, K-9 Flexx, received a special gift on Thursday.
Members of Chicopee Moose Lodge 1849 made a donation to help get Flexx a ballistic vest. They presented a check to "Friends of Solo Foundation" for the vest this morning at the Springfield Police training facility.
"We like to help all of our police, law enforcement, and fire departments and so forth…We're fortunate we have bingo and any funds that we raise during bingo on Thursday afternoons, we cannot use to pay bills, but we use for donations, so this is what we have done," said Bob Hupfer, administrator of the Chicopee Falls Moose Lodge.
The vest will help protect Flexx when he's out on the job.
