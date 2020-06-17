CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee community is mourning the death of police officer Angela Santiago.
Santiago died Tuesday in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Connecticut.
Those who knew Santiago, and even those who didn’t, shared with us the loss in the community she left behind.
“I was like ‘Oh my God, please don’t be someone that we now,’” said Teagan Pulchtopek.
A Chicopee police cruiser is not on the streets, but is serving an equally important duty while sitting still as the memorial to late school resource officer Angela Santiago grows.
Connecticut State Police said Santiago lost control of her motorcycle Tuesday afternoon, dying in a crash on I-91 southbound.
Those who knew the kindness Officer Santiago shared with her community said it will be missed.
“I was actually in a really bad relationship a few years ago and she was one of the responders that came in. She always just told me that, you know, life is okay, you can make a change,” said Kayla Pulchtopek.
Kayla Pulchtopek told Western Mass News that her bond with Officer Santiago didn’tend after that day.
“For my birthday, she came by, she knocked on the door, and was like ‘Is Kayla here?’” Kayla Pulchtopek explained.
Kayla’s younger sister, Teagan, said the last conversation they had with Santiago was a few weeks ago at her graduation.
“Like I’m so proud of you and just keep doing what you’re doing and she’s just like overwhelmed with excitement,” said Teagan Pulchtopek
While to know her is to love her, even those who didn’t know Santiago felt compelled stop by the memorial.
“Something woke me up today to come here and pay my respects to her…just the fact that she’s doing positive things for the community, she served overseas,” said Johnny Pacheco of Chicopee.
A constant presence in the community, those who spoke with Western Mass News said they can’t believe the veteran turned school resource officer, who went above and beyond, is gone.
“I’m sure she had a lot of kids under her wing and a lot of kids are suffering today because of her loss,” Pacheco added.
Kayla Pulchtopek noted, “Not to think you need a picture for a memory, but we should’ve took a picture at graduation because that was the last time we actually had a conversation.”
Connecticut State Police said the investigation into the motorcycle crash remains open.
