CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Chicopee updating its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Chicopee Mayor John Vieau announced plans to move the testing site to the Council on Aging on West Main Street in the Rivermills Center.
Vieau said the move is necessary as students will be returning to school.
The test site will open on Tuesday, January 19.
City officials are also working on a vaccine distribution plan, but with only 20,000 vaccine doses available in Hampden County so far, the demand is outpacing the supply.
"To be very clear, when you talk about the timeline, we don't see even our home-based care workers until February 1. We're still in Phase 1. People are calling about Phase 2. We're not there yet and we have to be patient. That's my message today, please be patient," Vieau added.
Right now, there is only one mass vaccination site statewide at Gillette Stadium.
There is work on opening a site for western Massachusetts, but that has not yet been determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.