CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's preliminary election day in western Massachusetts with races taking place in Chicopee and Northampton.
In Chicopee, the race for mayor is a big one. There hasn't been a preliminary election for mayor in more than two decades.
The most popular signs outside of polling places in Chicopee on Tuesday were ones displaying names of those running to be the city's next mayor.
"Four of us going at it for the preliminary. It's kind of history," said candidate Joe Morissette.
Morissette, John Vieau, Mike Bissonnette, and Angela Breault-Kalusman are running for mayor after current mayor Richard Kos announced in February he would not seek another term.
Vieau, who is currently city council president, said he wants to continue to be a part of the city's major projects.
"We're right now finishing phase two of our safety complex with a brand new state-of-the-art dispatch center. That in itself is going to put more patrolmen and firefighters back on beat, which is exciting for the city of Chicopee moving forward. We have the city hall project, which we've just undertaken doing the exterior and for the first time, in as long as I can remember, the city of Chicopee is going to be able to use the auditorium as public comment space," Vieau said.
Breault-Kalusman, a business owner and political newcomer, said it's time to bring a sense of community back to the city.
"Throughout the years, I've just noticed how the accountability and being there and being your neighbor just isn't there anymore and that made me realize we need our city back, we need the community back together, we need accountability from the top all the way down," Breault-Kalusman explained.
Morissette, a Chicopee Comp vice principal and former police officer, said his experience sets him apart from the other candidates.
"I got a feeling that I'm going to be able to make some changes here and I'm good at leading and bringing people to the table to make change and work on problems together. It's one of the strong points I have. I'm hopeful that's what going to get me in the seat," Morissette noted.
We did reach out to Bissonnette as well today. He said he would not be commenting until the election was over.
Now after today's election, the top two candidates with the most votes will face-off in November.
The race for mayor isn't the only notable race in Chicopee. There is also a race for Ward 3 city council, the seat that mayoral candidate Vieau currently holds. Voters will narrow the field of candidates from three to two.
In Northampton, voters have a single race on the preliminary ballot with three candidates running for the Ward 7 city council seat. The top two of which will also face off in November.
Polls in Northampton are officially open and set to close at 8 p.m. but if you're voting in Chicopee, polls will be closing a little earlier at 7 p.m.
We will be following both elections very closely, so make sure to stay with Western Mass News both on-air and online for the latest on results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.