CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Chicopee is now requiring everyone to wear face coverings when heading out to essential businesses.
Western Mass News checked in with the local health department.
This mandatory face-covering order went into effect today in Chicopee, joining two other communities in western Mass doing the same thing.
Whether its a mask, a bandana, or homemade face-covering more and more people are staying protected as they head outside of their homes due to COVID-19.
On Monday - Chicopee made it mandatory for all customers and employees of essential businesses to wear face coverings.
Chicopee's Health Director - Lisa Sanders explains over the phone why the city decided to make it mandatory.
"My commissioners were out and about and they noticed a lot of people and essential workers. They didn’t have a mask neither to the customers, so there is a concern about transmission," Sanders said.
She told Western Mass News 227 people have tested positive in the city with COVID-19.
Those numbers are a reason why she said it's important for everyone to stay protected.
"This is to protect the essential workers this is also to protect the customers so when you’re in the store they are making other people who [are] around you that are covered," Sanders said.
Businesses are also required to give their employees face coverings.
Face coverings mandatory in other western Mass communities.
On Sunday - the City of Holyoke began requiring people to wear some sort of mask.
Also, on April 16 the City of Northampton was the first to make it a requirement.
Sanders said Chicopee's COVID-19 task force which is comprised of three officers will be keeping a close eye on the community...
"We are hoping not to issue any citations. Honestly, we are looking to educate people, but if we find in establishing that is not following the order we will send out...the police to talk to them to see what’s going on," Sanders noted.
Western Mass News will monitor these face mask orders for reports of non-compliance and any penalties that are issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.