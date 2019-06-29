CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Police Department stepped up to help a four-year-old girl after her go-kart was stolen.
Officer Joe Chouinard has been with the Chicopee Police Department for three years.
He told Western Mass News that he was just doing his job.
Four-year-old Elsa Smith spoke highly about the officer and what it meant to receive the new go-kart.
On June 18th, the family reported to police that Elsa's go-kart…or as she calls it, her car, was gone.
Her mom Ela told Western Mass News she had just bought it the day before.
"She came in screaming and crying, and I was like what happened, and she just kept saying my car, my car is missing," Ela Smith
Elsa was distraught, but Officer Chouinard reassured her of his commitment to finding her bike.
"He promised her that he would do whatever it takes to bring her car back," Ela Smith explained.
But it was more than just that promise that stuck with the family.
"She grabbed a soccer ball in her hand and asked him to play with her, so he said right away yes and they began to play and she started smiling and her eyes started to dry and it made her forget for a little bit," Ela Smith said.
Fast forward to Saturday, Officer Chouinard returned to their house along with Sergeant Gazza this time to surprise Elsa with a new, what she now calls her race car, after coordinating with her mom.
Together they assembled it.
"Thousands of cops do this every day and it just takes somebody to take a photo of it before it gets known, but cops do this all the time," Officer Chouinard explained.
"Officer Joe was running after her and telling her to slow down or else he'll give her a ticket. So he gave her a piece of paper and how she's saving it because it's her ticket, it's her lesson," Ela Smith said.
Ela said that Officer Chouinard's actions are something she, and Elsa, will remember for the rest of their lives.
"They do a great job and I love them dearly. I mean I have faith in them, I believe in them, pretty much they are my family," Ela Smith said.
As for the stolen go-kart, Chicopee Police spokesman Mike Wilk said that the theft is still under investigation.
