CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A little girl from Chicopee whose "car" was recently stolen, got some help Saturday from the officer who originally responded to make the report.
Now both the Chicopee officer and the little girl are getting some recognition online...which is no small feat.
Last week, police say 4-year-old Elsa's "car" was stolen from her yard.
"Elsa was pretty sad about it," explains Officer Mike Wilk, "She kept asking mom if Officer Joe would find her car."
But not to worry Elsa!
We're told Officer Joe along with mom, we're on the case.
"They brought Elsa a new car...," Wilk explains.
And on Saturday morning he stopped by to help her build it and off they went!
"She thanked him with (a) hug and box of chocolates," noted Wilk.
Since the Chicopee Police Department put up the post on their Facebook page, as of this writing it has garnered close to 2K 'Likes', 300 comments and more than 400 shares.
And that's only in a matter of 2 hours.
So "enjoy the bike" Elsa, police say and "thanks for making our day better."
