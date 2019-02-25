CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Chicopee police officer is recovering after being injured in a weekend crash.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that officers responded to the area of the Dugout on Meadow Street around 1 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person hit by a car.
Officer Ryan Roman and his K-9, Kane, was on his way to the scene along Meadow Street - with lights and sirens activated - when he approached a plow truck.
Wilk said that the plow truck driver moved slightly to the right to let the cruiser pass and as the cruiser went around, "the operator suddenly turned left, into the cruiser, and striking the front end."
Roman tried to turn and went off the road.
Police said that Roman was taken to an area hospital with neck and back injuries and is expected to be okay. Kane was not hurt.
The incident is prompting police to remind motorists to remain aware and vigilant behind the wheel.
"Be aware, when behind the wheel, or all your surroundings. PAY ATTENTION and move over. This not only injured an officer, caused extensive damage to a specialized unit, but, also stopped Ofc. Romano from rendering emergency care to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle," Wilk explained.
The driver of the truck, who alleged that he didn't hear the lights and sirens, was cited for failure to yield for an emergency vehicle.
