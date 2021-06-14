CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New information out of Chicopee after the near-drowning of a toddler at a state-run pool over the weekend.

Officials confirmed to Western Mass News the gate to the pool was unlocked and propped open at the time.

Chicopee Police said the investigation into what transpired at the Sarah Jane Sherman Memorial Park on Saturday night is still underway, specifically how a two-year-old managed to find her way inside the six-foot-tall perimeter fence and into the pool.

“The father of the child alerted the officers that he located his daughter in the state pool,“ Chicopee Police Department Spokesperson Donna Liszka said.

The responding officers acted quickly taking the little girl from her dad and immediately administering life-saving CPR.

“The in-house training that we receive as officers in the actions of Officer Jacek Wanat with the assistance of Officer Flordamaris Delarosa we had a really great outcome,” Detective Liszka said.

While the child was released from the hospital Sunday and is expected to make a full recovery it's only now we're learning what happened.

The Department Conservation & Recreation said in part, “On Saturday, June 12, 2021, at approximately 7:00 p.m., a two-year-old child, after becoming separated from her parents, entered the Sarah H. Sherman swimming pool through the rear egress gate, which had been propped open in violation of Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) rules and regulations. A DCR employee had been present at the pool earlier Saturday morning and ensured that all gates were locked and secure at the time of the employees’ departure, in accordance with DCR safety protocols.”

Police said like many public pools, this one frequently has people jumping the fence and trespassing.

It's believed that's exactly what happened Saturday, with the gate being left unlocked and propped open.

Security footage shows the child entered through the open gate walked to the corner of the pool and jumped in.

Within minutes the girl’s father called the police, entered the pool area, and found her in the water. Again she is expected to make a full recovery.