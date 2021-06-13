CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Two Police officers saved a child on Saturday found in the Jane Sherman Memorial State Pool, according to Chicopee Police.
According to Chicopee Police, officers were dispatched to 750 Meadow Street in the vicinity of the Sarah Jane Memorial State Pool for a missing 2-year-old girl.
Police said it appears both parents thought they had their eyes on the child and she wandered off. The child's father screamed that he found the child in the pool and jumped in as officers responded, according to Police.
According to Police, officers immediately headed to the scene where the child was unresponsive and not breathing. The child was handed to Officer Jacek Wanat, who began CPR assisted by Officer Flordamaris Delarosa, who provided oxygen. The child then began to breathe and cry.
The Chicopee fire Department then arrived at the scene, took over and transported the 2-year-old girl to the hospital.
Police said the girl was alert and breathing and it appears she will make a full recovery. The incident is still under investigation
