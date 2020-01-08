CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We are following new developments after the lockdown at Chicopee Academy over a report of a student with a gun this morning.
No gun was found, but an arrest has been made.
Police say two students opened up staplers, making them look like guns.
Then, they walked down the halls, waving them around and pointing them into classrooms.
One of those students, 19-year-old Carlos Correa, Jr., has been charged with disturbance while carrying a dangerous weapon.
We're told a 16-year-old student will face similar charges.
All of this forced the school into lockdown for some time today.
Investigators say a student told a school resource officer that another student had a gun at Chicopee Academy Wednesday morning.
That officer put the school on lockdown and notified police right away.
"What a lockdown is is it’s a more secure way for students to be safe, so they are in classrooms. Lights are off. Binds are closed. The doors are locked. They are silent in the classroom. No one is in the halls," Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk stated.
Wilk tells Western Mass News, once on scene, officers headed into the school with K9s and State Police.
"We will go door-to-door, opening doors, and clearing rooms. Teachers, staff are not allowed to come out until will go and clear those rooms, open those doors, and let them come out," explained Wilk.
After investigating, police found no weapon and determined there to be no threat.
Shortly after, students were put in a shelter in place.
"The next step is that the kids can go into a shelter in place, which is a less formal way of a lockdown. Lights can be on, teachers can be teaching, but you cannot be in the hallway or out at lunch," continued Wilk.
Chicopee School Committee member Donald Lamoth says the city takes school safety seriously and having a resource officer available is critical.
"The officer's in school to give you that heightened security. They are also armed of course, but they are there to help the kids so the kids know what a cop is for and they are also there to help the staff," said Lamoth.
He says, with today's school violence, you can never be too safe.
"I hope we never get to the point where we have to worry about a Sandy Hook in our schools, but unfortunately, in today’s day and age, it happened too often, so we always keep our fingers crossed when there is a lockdown," added Lamoth.
The Chicopee School District is applauding the students and staff for staying calm during the incident.
There is a school committee meeting tonight where this incident will be discussed.
