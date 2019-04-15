SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Fire officials continue to investigate a fire that broke out at a vacant building on Grove Street Monday night.
As of 11:00 p.m., fire officials remain on scene checking for hot spots.
Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at the UniRoyal Tire Plant on Grove Street.
This building has been abandoned for some time.
Officials say someone nearby saw the fire coming from the third floor of the building and called it in.
The Chief of the Chicopee Fire Department tells Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene within one minute, and used two ladders to quickly put out the fire, adding that the fire could have been a lot worse, because of the wind, but crews worked quickly.
Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi, tells us that they dispatched an engine around 9:00 to cover the Chicopee Fire Department in case any other calls come in.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Chicopee Fire Department.
