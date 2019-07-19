CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As many people are seeking refuge from the heat with a dip in the pool, the city of Chicopee is evaluating future steps for two public pools, now currently closed, due to possible carcinogens.
It's a familiar sound for Joanna Forget at Szot Park in Chicopee: the public pool closed. It’s where she learned to swim growing up.
“Let's open the Szot Park pool,” Forget told us.
At Fairview Park, Bill Stewart saw the same thing.
“Back in the day, this pool would have kids, bikes locked all the way around on the fence, just very busy,” Stewart said.
Both have been closed since 2015. Initially, it was all because of leaks, but soon thereafter, PCB - or Polychlorinated Biphenyl, a potentially harmful chemical - was found in the caulking and cement.
Ever since, the pools have remained dry with vegetation, taking the place of chlorinated water. On top of that overgrowth, there's a danger as well: at least a ten-foot drop right on to concrete, though there is some water pooling at the base of these, and, if you listen closely at Fairview, you can hear a family of frogs.
“Yes, there's a whole family of frogs in there,” stated Stewart.
So how does the city plan on dealing with these empty pits?
“Remove everything, fill it with clean soils to bring it back to level ground, so basically, wiping it clean," said Parks and Recreation Superintendent Benjamin Strepka.
Strepka said they’re currently looking at bids from contractors for that, but he told Western Mass News it won’t come cheap.
“It’s about $400,000 per pool," continued Strepka.
The city giving some wiggle room there, budgeting out about $875,000 for the potential job. Competition between companies could make that cheaper.
For context, building a brand-new pool, like the one at Ray Ash Park, will cost about $2 million, but speaking of cheaper, that’s exactly what splash pads are and, because of their limited maintenance, these are now being explored as permanent alternatives.
“We can extend the season, as early as May, and run it as late as September while the weather stays hot. [No lifeguards?] No lifeguards. No staff...there was about 40 kids over at Rivers yesterday, standing under the buckets, all waiting for water to get dumped on them,” said Strepka.
Once again, the fate of these pools has yet to be determined.
In the meantime, Rivers and the Ray Ash Park are the only ones open for swimming. Residents who go to Szot and Fairview said they hope that changes.
“We’re just in dire need of a face-lift up here," Stewart noted.
Forget added, “We would definitely love to do everything that we can, from a community voice, to get this pool opened, so let's do it."
The Ray Ash and Rivers Park pools will be open seven days a week from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The pool at Chicopee Comp will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, and from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The Chicopee Comp pool is closed to the public on weekends.
