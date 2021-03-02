CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials in Chicopee just wrapped up a COVID-19 briefing where they discussed their frustrations about the vaccine rollout and their plans to bring the shots to city residents.
Mayor John Vieu said the supply issues with the vaccine along with the limited sites here in western Mass. are both major factors in slowing down the rollout process here in the city.
He said he wants to get state approval to open a vaccination site in Chicopee as doses of the vaccine become more accessible.
“We’re hopeful with the addition of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine along with Pfizer and Moderna will be able to get more people protected sooner than later,” Vieu said.
Vieu said while the Big E regional vaccination site was denied by the state Monday, he thinks they will all get the green light in the coming months and the city will be prepared to administer the vaccine to their residents so they can open right away.
He said they have EMTs who are training this weekend on how to administer the vaccine, and all they're waiting on now are just actual doses.
Once approved, the city is planning the regional site to be inside the Castle of Knights on Memorial Drive.
