CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Chicopee gave residents more transparency Tuesday afternoon regarding the long battle about Fuller Road, a privately owned property that city residents want to conserve.
Chicopee residents said they like to use the Fuller Road area to walk and bring their families to, but Mayor John Vieau said the city does not own the land.
A group of residents is pushing to conserve the property. The area is owned by the Westover Metropolitan Development Corporation and Mayor Vieau said the corporation intends to use the land to create industry and new jobs.
This comes after the WMDC proposed a zoning change to industrialize the land impacting several residents who live near that area. The Chicopee City Council denied the zoning change.
Mayor Vieau said the city has posted all the records pertaining to the Fuller Road property dating back years. They are posted on the city’s website in an attempt to be more transparent with the public.
“There's a lot of misconceptions out there people are saying things that this is my office driving behind this particular development and it’s just not true that Amazon is coming here those things are being said by people that are just not true so I’m here to dispel rumors and false information if you want to fax please go to the website we’re going to provide you with all the facts I’m committed to transparency,” Mayor Vieau said.
In the public hearing, some residents asked the mayor to purchase the land and some were fearful of a company being built on that property near their houses.
The mayor said the city can’t purchase what is not for sale, and the city can’t control what another corporation wants to do with the land they own.
In order for the WMDC to industrialize the land, the city council would have to approve a zoning change, and again the last attempt did not pass.
Right now, plans for that area remain at a standstill. Residents who want the land conserved have a petition online that already has over 800 signatures. The link to the city’s new database is here.
