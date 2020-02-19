CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee city councilors and representatives from Wal-Mart came together tonight at city hall for a public safety meeting.
Those from Wal-Mart answered questions about how the company has improved safety at the Memorial Drive location.
City councilors say they just want to make sure people in the community feel safe when they go to shop at the Wal-Mart on Memorial Drive.
"It's the biggest business in the city thus far, you know, 8-12,000 people go there every day and, you know, I am just concerned for people's safety. I want to make sure people are safe," Chicopee City Councilor Derek Doboszo tells us.
Western Mass News spoke with Councilor Derek Doboszo who was instrumental in starting the safety effort and on Wednesday night City Councilor Doboszo and his fellow councilors sat across from Wal-Mart representatives at city hall.
"Does Wal-Mart staff get hands on at all? Even if there's a fight?" asked Councilor Doboszo.
"It's avoid, deny, defense, so at any means possible they are going to try not to get involved," one Wal-Mart representative said.
The Chicopee Police Department was at the meeting as well, giving an update to how many times officers have been called to that Wal-Mart.
According to police, from October of 2018 to February of 2019, there were 116 police-related calls, as in shoplifting or a disturbance.
Compare that to October of 2019 to February of this year, there have been sixty-eight police-related calls.
City Councilor Doboszo says although the numbers are encouraging, that doesn't mean the problems have stopped.
"I mean, just a couple of weeks ago, within the last week or two, there has been a huge sixty-seven-person fight that is going viral online at the Chicopee Wal-Mart," explained Counclior Doboszo.
He tells Western Mass News he still wants the store to hire a police officer.
"But it is still something I want to monitor. I am still encouraging them to hire a police officer. I don't think residents are going to feel safe until that is done," added Councilor Doboszo.
The city councilors say they are keeping an eye out on Wal-Mart to make sure the store continues to take steps in the right direction.
