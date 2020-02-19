CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City councilors in Chicopee are coming together for a public safety meeting Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m.
One of the topics on the agenda is safety issues related to the Walmart on Memorial Drive.
City councilors are expected to be discussed public safety issues that have been raised concerning Walmart here in Chicopee.
Over the past few years, police said have been called to the store more than 2,000 times for various calls including this incident you're looking at from 2018 when the store was evacuated after a threat was called in.
This is something Western Mass News has been following closely.
As we have reported, the city has been working with Walmart to come up with safety solutions and Wednesday night will provide an update on efforts that are underway.
Coming up on Western Mass News tonight at 10 on FOX6 & at 11 on ABC40, we hear from city councilors on the next steps for the Walmart in Chicopee.
