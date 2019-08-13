CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police have identified the man who was found dead on James Street in Chicopee last Thursday.
Former Chicopee Mayor Micahel Bissonette is saying that the body found, 37-year-old Eric Theroux, was that of his nephew.
Let's remind you of the situation.
On Thursday, a jogger came across a body at about 6:30 in the morning while running along James Street.
At the time it was found, Chicopee Police couldn't tell how long it had been there, but we were told that the body was decomposed.
Former mayor Mike Bisonette identified the body as his nephew's, along with the obituary, which says Eric was a kind-hearted man with a devotion to animals and who was loved by many.
It also says he was strongly supported and benefited from Hope for Holyoke, a recovery support center that is part of the Gandara Recovery Network.
Eric leaves behind two kids.
We have reached out to the Hampden County District Attorney's office, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
Former mayor Mike Bisonette says on Facebook:
"Thank you to all of those who have shared their condolences, prayers and kind expressions of solace and comfort with members of Eric's family. Your words and thoughts make a difficult time a little easier."
His services are set to take place tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.