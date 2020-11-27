CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Chicopee Board of Health has ordered the city on Friday, Nov. 27, to revert to the state's Step 1 of Phase 3 COVID-19 restriction plan.
Mayor John L Vieau told Western Mass News this is due to the city remaining in the high-risk/red zone for three consecutive weeks, after a major increase in coronavirus cases.
The mayor released a statement on the latest decision, saying:
“I am pleading with the residents of Chicopee. Don’t be part of the problem, be part of the solution. Follow the orders and advisories will help reduce the number of positive cases and save lives. Collectively our success depends on all of us. We need to finish strong!”
The Chicopee Board of Health Director Lisa Sanders told us she wants the community to be more diligent in stopping the spread of the virus, which is why the city will need to roll back the state's reopening plan.
Sanders also released a statement, saying:
“As a community, we need to be more diligent to stop the spread; therefore, we have to roll back to Step 1 of Phase 3 immediately. We will continue to monitor, but please follow the guidelines so we can support the local businesses but also remain healthy. Mask Up Chicopee!"
For more information on the set requirements for Step 1 of Phase 3, you can click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.