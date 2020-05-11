CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Restaurants and bars are limited to only serving takeout food which is leading to more cooking done at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
One local fire department is noticing an uptick in calls related to kitchen fires.
It's been nearly two months since Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker ordered the stay-at-home advisory.
While restaurants and bars are limited in service, many are at home in the kitchen cooking, something the Chicopee Fire Department is getting more calls about.
"We've seen an increase in cooking incidences, so people put something on the stove, they're distracted, you know, they're helping homeschool the kids,” said Lt. Katie Collins-Kalbaugh. “They're doing other things, and they have an incident with the cooking."
Collins-Kalbaugh, Chicopee’s fire prevention officer, said their lines have been busier than before the pandemic.
“In March, our call volume was up 66 calls,” she said. “It is down a little bit for April."
The main issue, she said, is people not paying enough attention.
“Cooking is the leading cause of fires in the home, and primarily, that's caused by unattended cooking,” she said. “If you put something on the stove and forget about it, it can burn and cause a fire. We always teach people to stand by your pan and never leave your cooking unattended."
Those in their kitchen cooking and seeing a fire spark, the last thing people want to use is water to put it out.
“If there's any grease or oil, it can splash, it can burn someone, it can spread the fire,” she said.
She has advice on what to do instead.
“We teach people to always have the lid for the pan next to the stove so if something does flare up inside the pan, you can immediately put the lid on it, and then if it's safe to do so, turn the burner off,” she said.
Worst case scenario, if the fire does build, Collins-Kalbaugh said don't be the hero.
“If it's not inside the pan or you can't safely put a lid on it, get out of the house and call 911 from outside,” she said.
