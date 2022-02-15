CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local school mask decisions are beginning to be made as the statewide mandate ends on February 28. We've learned Chicopee Public Schools is the latest to send out a survey to see what parents and guardians think.
Parents in Chicopee can choose to either lift the indoor mask mandate on March 7 or keep it in place for the rest of the school year.
“So I'm ready for them to go,” said Katherine Pires, whose children attend Stefanik Elementary School.
Pires is ready for the school mask mandate to be lifted at Chicopee Public Schools.
“I personally, that we're coming off of this omicron wave. The numbers are plummeting again,” Pires added.
If the district does plan to lift the school mask mandate following the lifting of the statewide mandate on February 28, she still wants her kids to participate in the pool testing.
“I feel confident that that's enough, that if they get infected, it's going to get caught quickly,” Pires explained.
A survey is going out to parents in Chicopee with two options: making masks optional in school on March 7 or keeping it in place through the rest of the school. We went right to Chicopee Public School Superintendent Lynn Clark to get answers and we asked her why March 7 was chosen.
“After the last vacation, we had quite a few positive cases and I think that it would be safest for us to at least wait a week,” Clark said.
The superintendent told us the school district has had 2,400 positive cases among students and staff since August. They had 495 cases after Christmas break. They’re down to 79 cases as of last Tuesday.
Clark added that the second option to keep masks on the rest of the school year could be adjusted for review after a certain time period.
“Once the school committee kind of gets a hold of things, they might say let's review this in four weeks,” Clark added.
As we told you yesterday, Holyoke Public Schools has also sent out a survey. So far, more than 1,500 people have responded. Belchertown, Gateway Regional, and Longmeadow school committees are meeting Tuesday night with masks on the agenda.
The surveys for Holyoke and Chicopee must be completed by Wednesday.
