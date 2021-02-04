CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- While many are disappointed that annual Irish festivities have been cancelled this season due to the pandemic, a local parade committee is still raising money for a bigger and better 2022.
“Usually this time of year, we are planning our participation in the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day parade. We usually are beginning to build our float, our colleen float, we’re having our colleen contest, our ‘get acquainted’ tea, our coronation ball. We’re usually selecting and celebrating our award recipients and our marshal, and we’re usually planning to host our Irish family night,” said Mary Rodowicz with the Chicopee parade committee.
All events that many people in the western Massachusetts community look forward to every St. Patrick’s season, but Rodowicz told Western Mass News the coronavirus pandemic has brought that to a standstill.
“They’ve all been canceled and we are disappointed. However, we are starting to look ahead to 2022 and we understand that the parade is going to be bigger and better next year,” Rodowicz explained.
Although most of their usual events have been canceled for this year, the Chicopee parade committee is selling “March money madness” calendars to help raise money for future events.
“There are expenses we encounter with any type of event when planning for next year for the parade. Also, our float is in storage and we have to pay for the rent of the storage of the float, so that’s a big expense,” Rodowicz noted.
Part of the funds raised also goes towards scholarships, which the committee gives out each year to several candidates in the colleen contest.
“So the calendars are $10 each. We have a drawing every day in the month of March and every day, there’s a prize…The prizes range from $50 to $300 and the $300 prize is on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17,” Rodowicz said.
Rodowicz encourages everyone to purchase their calendars by the end of this month, so you can take advantage of all 31 chances to win.
“It’s a good way to support our committee and also maybe even win some cash,” Rodowicz added.
To purchase a calendar, you can visit the Chicopee parade committee’s Facebook page.
