CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A community meeting was held in Chicopee on Thursday to discuss the impact of inadequate funding for its schools and it's part of a state-wide initiative to increase money into the school system.
The message behind the meeting was simple: it's the fact that they believe public education matters.
Dozens of parents, students, and educators made their way to Chicopee High School Thursday to discuss the lack of funding in Chicopee schools.
One of those in attendance included second grade teacher Kara Gauthier.
"Teachers, by nature, always by things for their classrooms, but the past few five or six years, maybe even longer, we've had to buy more things," Gauthier said.
Gauthier said that she sees the issue of underfunding in our schools from both sides considering she lives in the city.
"I don't want taxes raised necessarily, but our children are our future to quote Whitney Houston and if we don't do something to change the way things are funded, what's going to happen? We're not going to be number one in the country anymore," Gauthier added.
Laura Demakis is the president of the Chicopee Education Association, who told Western Mass News that many didn't know how bad the situation is.
"People were not aware how much we were underfunded by, they were not aware of how little students had to work with, and now that they're becoming educated about that, hopefully they're going to step up and they're going to go out there and they're going to let the legislatures know," Demakis said.
What exactly are they rallying support for? It's the Education Promise and Cherish Act, which would increase state funding for public education by more than $1.5 billion a year.
"Our money depends on how our kids do on the testing. If they had the money in the first place and had the resources they needed to back that testing up, our ELLs had the resources they needed, our SpEd students had the resources they needed, our social emotional kids could have the counselor to go to." Demakis added.
Just one town over in south South Hadley, Scott Beulieu, president of the South Hadley Educational Association said that the issue desperately needs to be addressed.
"To have these services come back or have the possibility of having smaller classes sizes and services come back is huge and it can only benefit South Hadley, the state and the country as a whole," Beaulieu said.
Gauthier added, "please do the right thing by our children."
The first hearing on the Promise Act will be taking place Firday at the State House.
