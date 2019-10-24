CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many residents in Chicopee are speaking out after the newly renovated Nash Park was vandalized,
Police said they are looking into possible new security measures.
The city's parks department was on-site Thursday painting over spray painted graffiti.
Sarah D’Amato and her family come to Nash Park twice a day to walk their dogs.
"They just opened it up about a month and a half ago. It was defaced about the second day it was open," D’Amato said.
D’Amato told Western Mass News that her family was in shock when they saw it had been vandalized. At the same time, she said kids were on top of the gazebo.
"I see defacing property, I see words that shouldn't be on there, I saw a pentagram, you know. I was terrified and I saw these kids climbing the gazebo, throwing rocks. Well, not rocks, bricks," D’Amato added.
D’Amato's mother, Mary, shared with Western Mass News some photos she took of the damage, including a racial slur that has been blurred out. Also, what appeared to be a pentagram was sprayed in the middle of the basket ball court.
"It appalled me. I don't get why we can't create love and respect," said Mary D'Amato.
The D'Amatos called the police to tell them what happened.
"We have calls of vandalism here. We have had approximately eight calls for juvenile complaints, malicious damage, disturbances since May. Our officers do park checks here all the time. Since March, there has been about 240 checks," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.
Wilk told Western Mass News they are keeping a close eye on the situation. He said if it continues to happen, the department could put up surveillance cameras.
"We do have the capability with our IT department to put cameras up around the park and I know that is something that is in talks," Wilk added.
Thursday afternoon, the parks department was hard at work. painting over the graffiti.
D’Amato and her mother said they're happy something has been done.
"It's good we got a response," Mary D’Amato said.
Sarah D’Amato added, "It is a big deal to us because we live right over there across from the park. This is our serenity place, this is a sacred place for me and my mom and my dad and our dogs, but I am happy that they are willing to help."
Wilk said if you come to Nash Park and see graffiti or feel uncomfortable, give Chicopee Police a call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.