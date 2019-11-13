CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police say that a man who had been reported missing on Wednesday has been located.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that 27-year-old Jose Dones left his Chicopee Falls home Wednesday morning after "making some statements that concerned his family members."
Joes was found safe around 7:00 Wednesday night.
