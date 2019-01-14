CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who robbed a convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend.
According to Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk, the armed robbery took place at Stop and Run on Montgomery Street around 9:38 p.m. on Saturday.
The employee we spoke with said even though she wasn't hurt, she is still shaken and concerned for her safety given the convenience store's location.
"When I'm taking out the trash there's a lot of dark space. When I'm going towards the dumpster so that's scary for me," said Stop and Run employee Selena Rodriguez.
Rodriguez said the armed robbery was like her worst nightmare came to life.
"It definitely brings my worries to reality because I've been working here for almost a year, and nothing has happened to me," Rodriguez continued.
Rodriguez told Western Mass News she knew she was in danger the minute the suspect entered the remote Montgomery Street store.
"He came in very hostile," stated Rodriguez. "Coming up to the counter asking me to give him all the money."
She said the suspect wasn't afraid to display a black handgun that he threatened her with and held up to her face.
"The money is not worth my life or anyone else's life in the store," Rodriguez explained.
After that, Rodriguez said the robber fled on foot.
Officer Wilk told Western Mass News officers and a K9 searched the area extensively with no luck.
Now, police are asking for the public's help after they released picture's of the suspect.
Wilk notes that while the pictures aren't the best, it's important to review how the suspect stands and what they're wearing.
"It was really scary at the moment. I just remembered to do what I'm told when I was going through training, and that just definitely made the situation go by faster. It makes me remember that I have to keep caution when I'm working here late at night," Rodriguez added.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicopee Police at 413-594-1740.
